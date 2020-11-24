Twitter to show a warning label when you try to like a labeled tweet

Enlarging upon a remaining feature that warns users who attempt to re-tweet content that has already been flagged as “misleading information,” Twitter will now announce the same warning when users attempt to like content that has been similarly designated.

The option for users to pause and think before hitting ‘like’ or ‘re-tweet’ is part of a larger suite of features expecting at curbing the spread of misinformation that Twitter has recently disclosed. When users try to hit re-tweet on a tweet containing a link to an article they haven’t read, for example, the site now prompts a message encouraging the user to, you know, read the article before blindly sharing it with their followers.

The decision to add warning labels to “liked” tweets was first reported on by Jane Manchun Wong, a Hong Kong-based software engineer notorious for unveiling new features that apps like Twitter, Instagram and TikTok are testing in beta by reverse-engineering their code.