After conducting a heinous and ultimately successful campaign to avoid paying gig workers in California a living wage at all costs, Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc have been rewarded with an $810 million government contract.

Ronnie Gurion, global head of Uber for Business, said, “The expansion of our customer base to include government is a natural next step for us, and we’re proud to help federal agencies tackle some of the biggest administrative challenges they face.” A spokesperson for Lyft said, “The company’s business line is excited to expand our footprint to officially include federal agency employee travel programs.” He also added, “Our strategy is to ensure that federal employees have the tools and ability to choose Lyft when they travel and that agencies can have visibility into their transportation programs.”

While federal employees have often used private ride-hailing services to travel in the past, the new contract formalizes that relationship, allowing Uber and Lyft to promote their services directly within government departments.