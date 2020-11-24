Virus Updates!!! Active cases increased, tally crossed 91 lakh. Know more!!!

India recorded 44,059 new cases in a single day, taking the total tally upto 91.4 lakh in the world’s second-worst infected country, according to the Health Ministry’s update as of 8 a.m. yesterday. That consists over 85.6 lakh recoveries and more than 1.33 lakh deaths.

Delhi and Kerala reported massive spikes, while Rajasthan saw a record rise in infections for the fifth consecutive day. Rajasthan reported near 4,000 new cases, marking the fifth consecutive day that the state saw a record single-day spike. The total number of cases has reached 2,43,936, which includes 2,163 deaths and 2,18,583 recoveries.

India’s pandemic outbreak is showing symbols of renewal soon after a busy festive season as the country’s caseload crossed the 91-lakh-mark. As infections have started to rise in Maharashtra again, the state reported 5,753 new cases, marking the fourth consecutive day that daily infections crossed 5,500. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh reported spikes of 2,588, 1,704, 1,655, and 1,121 new cases respectively.