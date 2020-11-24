Watch this video comprising of childhood memories that each one of us can relate to….

Animator Tarun Lak made a video compilation that seems to have left netizens nostalgic after it beautifully captured the mannerisms that have been inherent in children while growing up in India.

The clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a child standing in front of a coconut water vendor and eagerly waiting as the dhoti clad vendor skillfully cuts the coconut. Captioned, “India Vignettes”.

Viewed over one lakh times, the viral post has been flooded with reactions. While many could relate to the short clip, others praised Lak for aptly capturing the moments that reminded them of their childhood..