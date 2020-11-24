‘When a man’s willing and eager the god’s join in’: Read the story of a specially-abled woman who inspired all

Beating all the odds, Kavita Bhondwe, a 34-year-old specially-abled woman, is employing as a sarphanch at two village panchayats. “Earlier people use to make fun of me, seeing me on crutches. However, I didn’t give up & learnt from my father & village elders,” she says. Bhondwe has made various changes in Gram Panchayats’ affairs and remained against illegal practices in village.

Kavita guides Dahegan and Waglud, both the villages that belong to the Dindori Taluka. Helping her second term as the sarpanch in gram panchayat, Kavita was just 25-years-old when she was selected for the first time as the head of panchayat in the village, setting an example of what she gained at such a young age.

She also undertaken a stand whenever expected against illegal practices in Dahegaon and Waglud and eliminated them, thus focusing for sustainable development and welfare of the village and its people.