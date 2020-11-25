“Ask God if he loves me for being gay”: boy’s letter to Santa…. Read more!!!

A young boy has left social media users ‘in tears’ after writing an emotional letter to Santa in which he opens up about being gay, and asks if God and Santa still love him.

The boy named Will, penned the note to Santa Claus and mailed it to the North Pole. In the handwritten note, Will asks, ‘Dear Santa,’ Do you support the LGBTQ community and if you can speak to God, can you tell him I love him, and if he loves me for being gay? ‘Thank you,’ he signs off politely. ‘Love, Will.’

Will appears to have mailed the letter to the North Pole, and it’s been intercepted by the USPS and included in the USPS’s Operation Santa.

This letter to Santa broke my heart. pic.twitter.com/NWbum1rvaX — Nancy Cruz-Garcia ?? (@Nancy_Cruises) November 22, 2020

The letters are uploaded to a designated website, which is where Twitter user Nancy Cruz-Garcia spotted Will’s note and shared it on her own Twitter page. ‘This letter to Santa broke my heart,’ she wrote. The tweet with Will’s letter has ever since been shared around 30,000 times and liked about 2,00,000 times.