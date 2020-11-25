“Both Siraj and Jai Shri Ram can stay together in BJP’s stage”: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has claimed that ‘both Siraj and Jai Shri Ram can stay together in BJP’s stage. The BJP leader said this while addressing a rally in Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.

“This is the stage of the Bharatiya Janata Party, where both Siraj and Jai Shri Ram can stay together. This is the uniqueness of the party. Modiji says ‘sab ka sath, sab ka vikas aur sab ka vishwas’. This is the mantra of the BJP”, said the BJP leader. He also said that difference between Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee is that while the prime minister takes everyone along, the West Bengal chief minister favours one set

of people over the other.

Many Trinamool Congress workers joined the BJP at the rally.