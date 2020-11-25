“Breaking News” ; Argentina football legend ‘Diego Maradona’ passes away !!!

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona passes away after suffering a heart attack. South American outlet Clarin states that the 60-year-old has died in hospital on Wednesday.

Maradona, who has struggled with ailments recently, underwent brain surgery last month. The former Barcelona superstar was shown in recent weeks after surgery. Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina and is assumed to be Argentina’s greatest player. Flocks of fans rushed up at an Argentinian hospital in recent weeks to wish their icon well as he combated to outlive the brain surgery. They turned up with flags and banners, while they chimed his name in support.

Maradona turned 60 last week, but suffered a suffocating birthday as he watched Gimnasia, the Argentinian team he was manager of, but suffering health issues and had to be accompanied from the sidelines. Since leaving the hospital, it is said the football idol had been in recovery from alcohol addiction.” Diego has gone through maybe the most difficult moment of his life and I think it was a miracle that they found this bleeding in his brain that could have cost him his life,” his lawyer said.