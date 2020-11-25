Car crashes into house and drives off with front door…Read more!!!

A teenage driver crashed into a house and then drove off with the front door stuck in his windscreen. The accident happened at around 7.45pm and the driver of the Audi collided with another vehicle which resulted in him going into the porch of a house.

Ashworth Rd, Dewsbury – Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house – before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car. Driver arrested suspected unfit through drink/drugs. #wypthecost #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/ee8r9ZZc9A — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) November 21, 2020

The 18-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive due to drink or drugs. He was also taken to hospital with head injuries but is not thought to be seriously hurt.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “A driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house – before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car”.