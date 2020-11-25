COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rising again, increasing tension…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6491 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 833, Ernakulam 774, Malappuram 664, Thrissur 652, Alappuzha 546, Kollam 539, Palakkad 463, Thiruvananthapuram 461, Kottayam 450, Pathanamthitta 287, Kannur 242, Wayanad 239, Idukki 238 and Kasaragod 103.

66,042 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.83%. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT. A total of 60,18,925 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing. 26 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19.