Covid-19 Updates: 252 recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has updated the Covid-19 situation in Qatar. 209 new coronavirus cases alsong with 252 recoveries and 1 death were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 168 contacts of active cases and 41 travel related.

Thus the total coronavirus tally has reached at 137851. The total recoveries surged to 134950. The death toll reached at 237.

At present there are 2664 active cases in the country. In this 268 are admitted in hospitals. The total number of patients receiving medical attention in intensive care unit are 36.

9080 new Covid-19 tests were also carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done has reached at 1092622.