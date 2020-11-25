Covid-19 Updates: 326 new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health has updated the Covid-19 situation in Saudi Arabia. 326 new coronavirus were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 61 were recorded in Riyadh, 27 in Makkah, 26 in Madinah, 17 in Jeddah, 16 in Yanbu, 10 in Dammam and 9 in Buraidah. Thus the total confirmed cases had reached at 356,067.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 344,787 after 476 more patients recovered from the virus. 14 more deaths were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. And the death toll has reached at 5825.

At present there are 5455 active cases in Saudi Arabia. In this 724 are in critical condition and are under treatment in ICUs.