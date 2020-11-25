Cyclone Nivar: Airways announces flight cancellations

IndiGo cancelled 49 flights to and from Chennai on Wednesday due to heavy rain triggered by cyclone Nivar. “A total of 49 flights that were scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled. We will monitor the situation and decide on the further course of action for November 26. We are accommodating passengers on next available flights at no additional charges, waiving off cancellation fee and the refunding full ticket amount,” Indigo said in a statement.

Also Read: “Chennai Cyclone Nivar” ; 300 km south of Chennai, expected to make landfall, relief teams deployed.

Several parts of Chennai are already inundated in water after being lashed by heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speeds in excess of 120 kmph.

#UPDATE on cancellations due to adverse weather conditions. Passengers are requested to contact concerned airline for any further update. Arrivals@IndiGo6E 542 (2115 hrs)

Sector : COK – MAA@IndiGo6E 7151(2325hrs)

Sector: TRZ -MAA — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) November 24, 2020

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for the next six hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during November 25 late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph,” IMD said.