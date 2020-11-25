Cyclone Nivar: Chennai airport shuts operations

All flight operations at Chennai airport have been suspended for 12 hours. This will from Wednesday evening. The decision was taken considering the Cyclone Nivar.

“Due to #CycloneNivar aircraft operations at #AAI #Chennaiairport will remain suspended from 1900hrs of 25.11.2020 to 0700hrs of 26.11.2020. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approaching Cyclone,” the airport tweeted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the Cyclone Nivar, is moving at a speed of 100-120 kilometer per hours, had on Wednesday moved about 350 km southeast of Puducherry and 410 km east southeast of Chennai. It is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 6 hour.