“Cyclone Nivar”; Over ‘one lakh’ people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry!!!

Tamil Nadu; Over one lakh people have been evacuated from the seaside regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to “tide over the worst challenge” set up by Cyclone Nivar which is anticipated to make landfall in the early hours of Thursday, the NDRF chief said. The National Disaster Response Force has reserved a total of 50 teams with 30 being assigned on the ground in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh because of the cyclone moving forward from the Bay of Bengal towards the coastal regions.

Twenty teams have been held on standby at Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh), Cuttack (Odisha), and Thrissur (Kerala). S N Pradhan, the director-general of the federal disaster response force, stated that all requirements have been done to “tide over the worst challenge that is put up by the cyclone”.

“As per the latest reports, the cyclone may cause a landfall a little later than earlier anticipated and it could be after 2-3 am on Thursday or on November 26,” Pradhan said in an audio-visual statement. The acceleration is going to be that of a very intense cyclonic storm which is 130-145 km per hour with gusting winds, he said. The landfall is predicted to take place between Mamallapuram and Karaikal. “As per latest reports, more than one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry, about 1,000-2,000 people have been vacated by the local authorities and the NDRF,” he said.

He said there is “perfect coordination” between the state and central authorities which are observing the cyclone and the force is equipped with types of equipment like cutters and boats to help rescue those entrapped and assure resumption of normal life. “A total of 25 NDRF teams are deployed on the possible impacted coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh after discussing with state authorities.

“Out of these, 15 teams have been deployed in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. Six have been positioned at Cuddalore, three at Viluppuram, two teams each at Chennai and Chengalpattu, while one team each at Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts,” an NDRF spokesperson said. Besides, three teams are assigned at Pondicherry and one team at Karaikal, he said. Three NDRF squads have been deployed at Nellore district and one team at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, the spokesperson said. Perceiving the severity of the situation, five extra NDRF teams have also been preserved on vigilance at Vijayawada and two teams at Vishakhapatnam for rapid backup, he said.

“Because of the current COVID-19 scenario, NDRF teams are equipped with appropriate PPE/special kits,” he added.