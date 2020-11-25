Etihad Airways offers up to 50kg free baggage allowance

The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced a new offer for passengers. Etihad Airways based in Abu Dhabi has offered a 50 kilogram free baggage allowance.

Etihad Airways is allowing passengers to carry 50kg of checked-in baggage until December 9, 2020. The offer is valid for Economy and Business class passengers flying from Abu Dhabi to Amman, Beirut, Cairo, Dhaka, India and Pakistan.

Airlines in UAE generally offer a wide range of choices for checked-in baggage to passengers, ranging between 20kg to 40kg on flights to India, Pakistan and the Middle East. Most airlines offer 7kg hand baggage while Sharjah’s Air Arabia offers 10kg.