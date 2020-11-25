From now on, you have to pay a fee to transfer money through Google Pay; The changes are as follows…

Google has made changes to Google Pay, a digital payment system. From now on, you will be charged a fixed fee for transferring money through Google Pay. Google made this decision after changing its policy on Gmail and Drive. This was reported by the news agency IANS.

According to the IANS report, the company has announced on its support page that it will charge a 1.5% fee when transferring money using a debit card. It may take one to three days to send money to bank accounts.

The service is currently available on the pay.google.com portal along with the mobile app.

However, this site will only work until the end of this year. Google has announced that the site will not be operational from January next year. “From the beginning of 2021, Pay dot Google.com will not be used to send or receive money. Use the Google Pay app for this,” the company said.