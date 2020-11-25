Fujifilm launched ‘X-S10’ mirrorless digital camera at a starting price of Rs 99,999 in India. Know more details

Fujifilm launched the ‘X-S10’ mirrorless digital camera at a starting price of Rs 99,999 in India. The camera features a relatively compact and lightweight design. It is very small and capable at a relatively affordable price. It will be very useful for beginners, vloggers, and photographers.

“With the newly-released Fujifilm X-S10, we wanted to deliver a compact mirrorless camera body that’s packed with cutting-edge technologies to bring out our customer’s best as a photographer. The portability and power of this camera will let one connect with your subjects like never before,” Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India. Fujifilm has priced the X-S10 camera at Rs 99,999 (body only). The camera will also be available with 18-5mm and 16-80mm kit lens combinations which are priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,49,999 respectively. As far as availability is concerned, the camera is available with select e-commerce sites and offline Fujifilm stores.

