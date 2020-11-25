Kuwait to sack expats working in Ministry of Education

Kuwait has decided to terminate expats working in the Ministry of Education. The Kuwait government has decided to terminate all expat employees working in the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education. The expats will be replaced with Kuwaitis.

The move is a part of plans to correct the demographic imbalance in the country. The replacement process will most likely include some members of the educational staff, particularly those specialised in fields in which the number of employees is excessive.

The ministry will receive next December a list of jobs covered by the plan to replace expatriate workers with Kuwaitis for fiscal year 2020/2021.