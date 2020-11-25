Night curfew imposed from December 1; fine for violating Covid-19 rules doubled

State government has decided to impose night curfew from December 1. Punjab state government has decided this. The night curfew will be imposed in all the towns and cities from December 1. The restrictions will remain in place for seven hours between 10 pm and 5 am. The state government has also doubled the fine for flouting Covid-19 guidelines to Rs 1,000.

“Night curfew to be imposed in Punjab from December 1 to fight coronavirus”, said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Earlier may state government including Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan had imposed night curfew. In Rajasthan, the government has announced to impose night curfew in eight districts and clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in nearly 16 districts.