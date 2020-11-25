Oscars 2021: This popular Malayalam film is India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category. Know more

The Film Federation of India announced that Malayalam film Jallikattu will be India’s official entry at Oscars in the International Feature Film category. Jallikattu was a Malayalam film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery released in 2019 and was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film was also screened at the 24th Busan International Film Festival.

The film is an adaptation of writer S Hareesh’s short story Maoist. The main storyline of Jallikattu revolves around a wild buffalo that breaks loose and creates havoc in a village in Kerala. India’s Oscar entry was selected by the FFI’s committee headed by filmmaker Rahul Rawail. Other films in the list of the official entry from India included Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, Hansal Mehta’s Chaalaang, Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara, Geethu Mohandas’s Moothon, Nila Madhab Panda’s Kalira Atita, Anvita Dutt’s Bulbul, Hardik Mehta’s Kaamyaab, and Satyanshu and Devanshu Singh’s Chintu Ka Birthday.

