RTA in Dubai makes important announcement

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has made an important announcement. RTA has renamed two streets in the city. Al Saffar and Mazmala Streets in Jumeirah were renamed. The streets are being renamed as Kite Beach Street.

The decision was taken under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“The Kite Beach Street, which stretches 1,500m, has 370 parking slots, and can handle up to 1,000 vehicles per hour. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started the replacement of 13 ground and overhead directional signs along the street,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.