See how people reacted to celebrities posting their vacation pics from Maldives…

Nov 25, 2020, 06:30 pm IST

Several celebrities have been posting pictures of their vacations in the Maldives, and it has initiated others on social media to come up with trolls about this trend. Celebrities have been posting images of their visit to Maldives over the past few weeks.

Here are some of the memes:

