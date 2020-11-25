“Shameless Kerala” ; Govt at it again.

The President of TCCI, Awake Trivandrum Sri SN Raghuchandran Nair states that “Unless the people of Trivandrum unite and fight for its development, the Capital City and Region will be ruined and doomed.”

He added,”To fight this neglect, it has led to the formation of Thiruvananthapuram Vikasana Munnettam(TVM), consisting of like minded Members of all stakeholder organisations to mobilise and exhort the Trivandrum Citizens and patriotic lovers to unite and fight for the cause of Trivandrum development.The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry(TCCI) will be at the Supreme Court to fight the Govt’s contention. We will not let the Govt’s hidden agenda to sideline Trivandrum to happen. Despite the bashing the Govt got from the Kerala High Court, they never seem to learn and give up the wrong path they undertake for ruining the beautiful Capital of our State.”

He concludes the statement as,”It is time for all the stakeholders of Trivandrum to react . If you do not, we are responsible for the neglect of this City and Region. No point in crying over the spilled milk and blame our fate. The young and future generations will not pardon us for our callous lethargy in not reacting at the right time.Please get up from your slumber and chip in, in whatever manner you can, to get our orphaned Capital of the State the rightful place, like any other State Capitals in the country.”