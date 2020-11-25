Sri Lankan boat with more than 100 kg heroin was apprehended by Indian Coast Guard

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a Sri Lankan boat with 100 kg heroin, 20 small packets of synthetic drugs, five pistols on high seas off Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. The drugs were transferred to the Sri Lankan boat from a Pakistani dhow from Karachi. The coast guard personnel also apprehended six crew members of the Sri Lankan boat.

“Joint interrogation of crew and vessel by all security agencies is in progress,” the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement. The anti-smuggling operation went on despite rough sea conditions for more than nine days. ICG Ship Vaibhav, Vikram, Samar, Abhivav, and Aadesh and Coast Guard Dornier aircraft were carrying out anti-smuggling operations since November 17.

