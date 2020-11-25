Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fell sharply

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has slipped down sharply. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell sharply as investors booked profits at record highs a day ahead of the monthly expiry of future and option contracts.

BSE Sensex slipped by 695 points or 1.56% to close at 43,828 and NSE Nifty dropped 197 points or 1.51% to settle at 12,858.

All the 11 sector gauges, barring the index of PSU banks, ended lower. The overall market breadth turned negative as 1,679 shares were trading lower while 1,093 were trading higher.

The top losers in the market were Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel.