UAE pardons 628 prisoners ahead of National Day

UAE has pardoned 628 prisoners in the jails in the country. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE has issued the royal order for this. The decision was taken in considering the UAE’s 49th National Day. The prisoners – sentenced for various crimes – will also have their debts and fines paid-off.

The move comes as part of Sheikh Khalifa’s keenness to give pardoned prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 49 prisoners ahead of the UAE’s 49th National Day celebrations on December 2. All the pardoned prisoners demonstrated good conduct during their sentences.