Banks will have 14 days off in December, including local holidays. Holidays in Kerala are only on Sundays, 2nd and 4th Saturdays, and Christmas (December 25). All the banks will remain closed for seven days in December, i.e. the holiday list includes four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and Christmas. Other religious festivals vary from state to state.

Below is a list of total bank holidays in December, including local holidays in various states.

December 3 (Canadasa Jayanti, Feast of St. Francis Xavier) December 6 (Sunday) December 12 (Second Saturday) December 13 (Sunday) December 17, December 18 (Local Holidays in Losung / Namsug-Sikkim) December 19 (Goa Liberation Day) December 20 (Sunday) December 24, 25, 26 (Christmas holidays) December 27 (Sunday) December 30 (local holiday in Yu Qiang Ngba-Northeast).

*This holiday list is subject to change Guidance for Customers When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.