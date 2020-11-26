26/11 attack by terrorists: Lashkar front planned prayer meeting

The political front of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba accountable for the brutal bangs, has decided an event in Sahiwal city in Punjab today to pay homage to the Mumbai massacre by asserting its cadres to organize special prayers for the 10 terrorists who carried out the terror attacks, 12 years after the 26/11 attacks, Jamat-ud-Dawa.

As per recent reports, a special prayer meeting will be conducted in all LeT/JuD mosques to memorize those who execute the 2008 strikes aiming multiple locations in Mumbai that killed 170 people, according to security officials aware of the development. Nine LeT gunmen were killed by Indian security forces while one, Ajmal Kasab, was dangled to death after due process of law on November 21, 2012.

The officials said “A meeting of JuD cadres took place at Jamia Masjid Toheed in Lahore on February 26. The venue was adjacent to Saeed’s heavily guarded residence, and he attended the meeting along with other JuD functionaries. Saeed told those in attendance that they need not worry about the court cases against JuD leaders and the situation in Kashmir (in view of the nullification of Article 370) as these are temporary issues.”