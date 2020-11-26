“26/11 Mumbai terror attack” ; Remembering the heroes after 12 years!!!

The horrifying Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 2008, have left a mark on the mind of the city, which it still stumbles to manage with. 12 years ago, India’s financial capital was held to ransom by a group of Pakistani terrorists who carried out a bloodbath for four days, and more than 190 innocent lives lost.

Today I will get up and go to work. Just like hundreds of beautiful souls did on this date 12 years ago. They did not know what the day would bring.

Today I will get up and go to work. Just like hundreds of beautiful souls did on this date 12 years ago. They did not know what the day would bring.

They had families. They had dreams. They had lives they wanted to live. Never Forgive, Never Forget #MumbaiTerrorAttack

The 10 Pakistani terrorists who came from the sea aimed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Nariman House complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, the Oberoi-Trident Hotel, and Cama Hospital among other famous locations in South Mumbai. When the havoc ended after three days, some 190 people were dead and hundreds of others injured.

As the city remembered the 12th anniversary of the fatal attack the nation has ever witnessed, social media was overflowing with honors for the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to save a thousand others. With the promise ‘Never Forget, Never Forgive’ netizens expressed that those who really made history, were the martyrs of the dastardly terror attack.

Nation will always remember our Heros who sacrificed their lives and who faught fearlessly for country . For our tomorrow, they gave up their today #MumbaiTerrorAttack #26/11Attack

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan; A member of the privileged special forces, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan made the supreme sacrifice while protecting fellow NSG commandos of the 51 Special Action Group and guests, and taking the combat to the terrorists inside Taj Hotel. He was killed fighting a terrorist who was armed with grenades and an AK-47 . The ‘Black Cat’ injured one terrorist and drive all the jihadis towards the restaurants below, from where there was no escape as security forces sealed in. Major Unnikrishnan was awarded the Ashok Chakra after his death.

Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte, Vijay Salaskar; Hemant Karkare, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, was at his home in Dadar when he got the information about a terror attack at 9.45 pm on November 26. He quickly left for the CST station escorted by his driver and bodyguards. There he understood that the terrorists were now near Cama hospital. Karkare together with police officers Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar went on the watch for two terrorists thought to be hiding behind a red car. They saw one of the terrorists and injureD Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who was caught alive, but in the following exchange of fire with the second terrorist in a narrow lane close to the Crime Branch office, all three police officers were killed.

Tukaram Omble; A former army soldier-turned Mumbai cop, Tukaram Omble, and his fellow policemen were involved in a shootout with two terrorists in a hijacked car, one of whom was killed. In an act of incredible daring, Omble held the barrel of Kasab’s gun and took dozens of bullets at point-blank range. That gave the other cops time to overpower Kasab. For his supreme sacrifice, Omble was honored with the Ashoka Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Karambir Singh Kang; Karambir Singh Kang was the general manager of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008 when terror struck. Keeping his cool attitude when the world around him was quite literally losing apart, he helped hundreds of visitors and staff to escape. Though Kang survived the attack himself, his wife and two children did not make it and were killed in a fire that destroyed the sixth floor.

The Mumbai terror attack changed India’s perception towards national safety and taught to strengthening its marine vigil, inter-agency coordination, and dissemination of information. Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be caught alive, was hung four years later on November 21, 2012.