An inventor trialed a remote-control robot that can test for COVID-19. Know more

Egypt: An inventor in Egypt is trialing a remote-control robot that can test for COVID-19. It can take the temperature of patients and warn them if they don’t wear masks at a private hospital. The inventor, Mahmoud el-Komy, named the robot Cira-03. He explained that the robot can help limit exposure to infection and prevent the transmission of the virus.

This robot has a human-like face and head and robotic arms that can take blood tests, perform echocardiograms and X-rays. A screen attached to its chest also displays the results of patients. “I tried to make the robot seem more human so that the patient doesn’t fear it. So they don’t feel like a box is walking in on them,” he said. “There has been a positive response from patients. They saw the robot and weren’t afraid. On the contrary, there is more trust in this because the robot is more precise than humans.”

