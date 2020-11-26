India is all set to boost surveillance; Navy leased a pair of SeaGuardian drones from the US

The Indian Navy has leased 2 MQ-9B SeaGuardian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the US to spice up its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission capabilities, within the thick of the border row with China within the Ladakh theatre. The UAVs are hired for one year, the officers aforementioned, asking to not be named. It is capable of operating at an altitude of 40,000 feet, the MQ-9B UAVs have an endurance of 30 hours and a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles.

The UAVs arrived in the Republic of India in the early Gregorian calendar month and commenced enterprise missions last week, the officers aforementioned. The MQ-9B is that the 1st piece of military hardware to be hired by the Republic of India when the govt proclaimed new weapon-buying procedures that allowed the choice of leasing military hardware. The Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020 permits the leasing of military hardware to chop down on prices related to shopping for weapons and systems.

