India’s first craniopagus surgery in vain; one of the conjoined twins, who were separated by surgery, died

Craniopagus is a situation in which twins born with fused minds and cranium. Jagga and Kalia, from Odissa, was one of the examples of this situation. Kalia, one of many conjoined twins from Odisha separated in “India’s first craniopagus surgery” three years in the past, handed away at government-run Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital.

Dr. Bhubanananda Maharana, an emergency officer of the hospital, stated “Kalia was under therapy in the Trauma ICU. The twins have been separated at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi in October 2017. After a two-year statement and follow-up therapy, they have been shifted to the SCB Medical College in Cuttack in September 2019.” But one of many separated conjoined twins, Kalia, died of septicemia and shock.

Also read:- Mother refused to take her along to a wedding ceremony, an 8-year-old girl committed suicide