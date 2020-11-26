Mother refused to take her along to a wedding ceremony, an 8-year-old girl committed suicide

Mother refused to take her along to a wedding ceremony, an eight-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. When police reached the spot for investigation, the family members of the girl had already buried the body.

The girl asked her mother to take her to the wedding ceremony in Pawti village of one of their relative but she instead took her son to the function. The girl was very upset over the issue, the girl allegedly hanged herself. The girl had locked the door from inside and hanged herself. The family members and some locals found her hanging when they broke open the door. The police started the investigation.

