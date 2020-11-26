Breaking News: Haryana police used water cannons, tear gas to scatter protesters

Massive protests are being held by thousands of farmers who have gathered at the border of Delhi for their march towards the national capital against the center’s new farm laws. The protesting farmers in BJP-ruled Haryana had a tough time marching towards Delhi as the state police set up barricades and deployed water cannons across the state.

Today morning, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “The farmers are protesting against all three laws by the center. Instead of taking this bill back, the farmers are being stopped from protesting peacefully. Water cannons are being used on them. Such kind of injustice on farmers is not fair. Peaceful protest is their constitutional right.”

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab have planned a march to the national capital today and tomorrow. The Delhi government has not allowed any rally in the city, pointing the corona virus outbreak. It was yesterday night, Haryana police used water cannons at least twice, in the freezing cold, to disperse protesting farmers and stop them from going to Delhi. But that failed to stop the protesters, who marched on, stopping at Karnal and Sonipat for the night.