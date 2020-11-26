Metro services ruined and stations closed in Delhi due to farmer’s protest

Yesterday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation declared that metro services to several areas of the national capital will remain suspended till 2 pm on today, as a massive protest decided by farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the India against the new farm laws of the Centre.

Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said, “Various farmer organizations have requested permission for protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27. We have conveyed to them in writing and through various media also that the protest is not permitted in view of the latest DDMA guidelines.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police tweeted, “REGARDING FARMER ORGANIZATIONS MARCH TO DELHI ON 26&27 NOVEMBER. All the requests received from various Farmer Organizations regarding the protest in Delhi on 26 and 27 November have been rejected and this has already been communicated to the organizers.”

Singhal said, “When the condition is good, they can seek due permission and exercise their right to protest in Delhi. For now, they are requested to cooperate with Delhi Police and not indulge in any kind of protest. If despite our appeal they turn up to Delhi, the required legal action will be taken against them.”