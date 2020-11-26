Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Nivar crosses coast near Puducherry and parts of Chennai

Very cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of today, bringing heavy rains to the union territory and neighboring Tamil Nadu, India Meteorological Department officials said.

Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said, “There were no reports of loss of life due to the cyclone which uprooted trees. Incidents of wall collapse were reported from some parts of Tamil Nadu.” The Cyclone Nivar rushed into the Puducherry coast late on yesterday night, pulling up trees and packing strong winds and rains as tens of thousands of people took makeshift in shelters.

The IMD tweeted, “The danger is not over yet as some part of the cyclone is still over the sea though center is over the land.” The coastal states have been refreshing for the cyclone – the fifth-strongest category on India’s scale of seven storm types – and more than 1 lakh people were taken away from low-lying areas. Nivar has prompted authorities to announce a public holiday till today, close the Chennai airport and metro services. In view of Cyclone Nivar, Southern Railways has cancelled six pairs of trains scheduled for 26 November and offered full refund. Chennai airport will also remain shut from 7 pm today to 7 am tomorrow.