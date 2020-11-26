Delhi high court said, “COVID-19 situation in Capital alarming”

Today, noticing the rush in Covid-19 cases in the Capital alarming, the Delhi high court said “It would hear, on December 9, a plea by the Association of Healthcare Providers challenging the state government’s decision of reserving 80% ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for Covid-19.”

Delhi had recorded 545,787 cases and 8,720 deaths, yesterday evening. Now, there are 38,287 active cases. “The numbers are presently in alarming state. The matter should be heard after two weeks looking at the present situation,” Justice Navin Chawla said.

In recent days, Delhi has been the polestar of the current increase in the country’s Covid-19 cases. The city reported 5,246 new infections and 99 deaths on Wednesday, taking its overall caseload to 545,787 including 8,720 deaths, as per a Delhi government bulletin. On November 11, Delhi had recorded its highest single-day Covid-19 case count of 8,593.