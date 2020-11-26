“Farmers’ protest” -Young farmer jumped on “police water cannon and turning its tap off” ; Video goes viral !!!

Punjab; Farmers from Punjab who are parading towards Delhi to oppose the central government’s farm laws have faced multiple hindrances including police barriers, tear gas, and water cannons. While guard has been griped up especially in Haryana, many farmers are persisting their march towards Delhi. Social media has become trending with pictures and videos where farmers can be seen fighting with cops deployed during the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. One such incident of a young farmer from Ambala has now evolved as an iconic moment during the march and the video has gone viral.

In the video, a young farmer who was a part of the protest march can be seen hopping on top of a police water cannon and twisting its tap off. His activities obtained loud merriment from the protestors as security forces observe from a reach.

How a young farmer from Ambala Navdeep Singh braved police lathis to climb and turn off the water cannon tap and jump back on to a tractor trolley #farmersprotesthttps://t.co/Y9RZJBdD8E pic.twitter.com/NcN0JpMxd2 — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) November 26, 2020

As soon as he turned off the cannon, several opposing farmers who were being aimed by it pushed ahead. The happening is taken place near Kurukshetra. At the Shambhu border, the Haryana Police and Punjab protesters in their tractor-trolleys encountered each other on a bridge over the Ghaggar River. While police made announcements asking the farmers on the Punjab side of the interstate border to disband, the farmers decided to move forward as part of their march to Delhi.

The Haryana Police had blocked the Amritsar-Delhi highway at this boundary end with trucks to stop farmers’ tractor-trolleys. Regardless, the farmers threw some of the barricades into the river and were also seen moving the trucks. While protesters have managed to backstab a few barricades, they have been encountered with police water cannons and tear gas again at Karnal. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has whined up security at its border with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.