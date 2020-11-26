‘Festive mode on’: Tinder launched new music video in India. Read more!!!

Tinder has announced a new campaign to celebrate how young Indians are redefining dating by creating moments of connection and chemistry in times of social distancing.

Through the app, users can add a badge to their profile highlighting their planned festival destination. From there, they have the ability to match and chat with other users attending the same event before they arrive. Taru Kapoor, the General Manager for Tinder and Match Group in India, said, “The pandemic has significantly diminished opportunities of chance encounters and interactions from our lives especially for our young members.” “But human connection endures, unconstrained from rules of physical distance and barriers and we continue to be inspired by our community.”

Read more: GST Fraud price over Rs 2,400 crore: Four arrested. Read more!!!

He added, “Our members have creatively co-created and figured out new rules of meeting, hanging out and falling in love. None of this is surprising, Gen Z has always set their own pace, created their own rules and thrived despite constraints and COVID has only accelerated this ingenuity-this is the spirit we are championing and celebrating.”

According to a Google report, dating searches are catching up with matrimony queries, with a 40 percent increase in the former over the past year. The dating app market is expected to be worth $100 million in the next five to eight years.