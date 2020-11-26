‘Indecent’ woman who was ‘coughing whole night’ quarrels on being told to wear mask on bus

Delhi is going through a tough phase. Among all the COVID-19 tension, a video has going viral where a girl can be notice in an argument with another over wearing of a mask.

An RJ named Anjali shared a video of a woman from Delhi arguing with her on being told to wear a mask on a bus while returning from Manali. She wrote, “She was coughing the entire night. When I asked her to wear a mask, she started abusing me and said ‘Yes I’m a ‘charsi’, this is how I talk’.”

The post reads, “I will not wear “MASK” Say this girl who lives in “Delhi”! Where not wearing a “mask” is fine! The story was this – This girl was traveling with us from Manali to Delhi bus! She kept “coughing” all night long! And it didn’t even wear “MASK”! When I asked her to wear this mask, she started giving me dirty looks and next she said “HAAN HAAN MAIN CHARSI HOON”. Above all, there is no fear of “DELHI POLICE”! You tell me what to do about such people.”