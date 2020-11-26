India Meteorological Department warned: Cyclonic storm to weaken weather

The tropical storm, which originated in Bay of Bengal, urged authorities in the southern states to announce a public holiday till today, close the Chennai airport and metro services.

The IMD said, “The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 9 kmph during past six hours and crossed Tamil Nadu and coasts near Puducherry from 11:30 pm on yesterday night to 2:30 am today as a very severe cyclonic storm with estimated wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.”

It added, “It weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph and lay centered at 2:30 am on November 26 over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, near Puducherry. The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘NIVAR’ would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours.”IMD also said, “Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with light to moderate spells of rain likely in Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Chikballapura, Ramnagar districts in the next three hours.” IMD-Chennai announced Red Alert from extremely heavy rainfall in seven districts and orange alert in the districts located in northern Tamil Nadu.