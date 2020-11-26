Johnny Depp’s replacement in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’. Find out who it is…

Actor Mads Mikkelsen confirmed that he will be the replacement of Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3. Mikkelsen is all too familiar with big blockbuster franchises, as he’s already appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Doctor Strange, and Casino Royale. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 is currently filming at Studios Leavesden near London.

As for Depp, he was forced to resign as grand wizard Grindelwald after he lost a recent libel case in court. The 57-year-old actor sued The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater” in a story that referenced Amber Heard’s assault allegations, but Depp lost the case this month. Depp wrote, “I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” as well as, “I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty.” Fantastic Beasts 3 is set to hit theaters on July 15, 2022.

