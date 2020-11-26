Know what bizarre things this 100-year-old grandpa claimed as his secret of longevity…

Zhang Kemin, from Jinjin in China, claims that a lifetime of smoking, boozing, and junk food is the secret to his longevity. He celebrated his 100th birthday on 27th June. Kemin said he’s never worried about what he eats or drinks and claimed he rarely gets annoyed by anything. Kemin revealed that he started this bad habit around 80 years ago. He said: “Now I can’t figure out whether smoking and drinking are good or bad.”

Kemin says his only health problem is some hearing difficulties. Kemin said he left home aged just 15 and started to work as a shop apprentice, gradually working his way up to bookkeeper. He became a farmer after marrying his wife Rhea. Kemin’s son said his dad doesn’t require much looking after but the family ensures he has fresh milk and eggs every morning and that they all get together for a family meal at midday. At a time when public health messages emphasize just how important it is to carefully balance diets and fitness regimes in order to live long lives, Kemin is a reminder that no matter what we do there may always be a part of our health that is beyond our control.

