World’s largest battery plant to be build by Tesla near Berlin…

After becoming the World’s second richest man, Elon Musk said that he is planning to build the world’s largest battery-cell factory at Tesla’s upcoming electric car plant near Berlin.

The upcoming facility called ‘Gigafactory’ is located in a forested area in Gruenheide which lies south of Berlin. It is set to be Tesla’s first such facility in Europe. It will be capable of producing 500,000 units of the company’s flagship offerings Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs each year.

It should also be noted that Musk turned into the world’s second-richest individual, as he trumped Microsoft founder Bill Gates to the third position.

Musk has made built several iconic ventures which include the likes of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company, which have a presence in electric mobility, space travel and research, neural science, and construction domains respectively.