LIVE Virus Updates: India’s COVID-19 tally reached 92.66 lakh. Read more!!!

In a single day, India recorded 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases with 524 corona virus-related deaths based on government data.

Though India’s average daily corona virus case count has levitated around the 45,000-mark for the better part of November, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh rules for states to contain the spread of corona virus with Covid-safe conduct, especially within containment zones, starting December 1.

The COVID-19 active caseload has increased to 4,52,344, an increase of 7,598 cases from yesterday, even though it persisted below 5 lakh for the 16th consecutive day. The active cases comprise 4.88 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,79,138, forcing the national recovery rate to 93.66 per cent, while the COVID-19 case death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

A total of 1,35,223 deaths recorded in the country includes 46,748 from Maharashtra followed by 11,714 from Karnataka, 11,655 from Tamil Nadu, 8,720 from Delhi, 8,172 from West Bengal, 7,644 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,962 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,684 from Punjab and 3,906 from Gujarat.