Diego Armando Maradona, who died yesterday at the age of 60, left two of the most memorable images in the history of football.

The Argentine team faced England for a place in the semifinals of the World Cup in Mexico and after a first half in which he almost ended up injured, the 10 changed the game with two plays in less than five minutes, first with the mother of all controversial and shortly after with an impossible ride that culminated in the goal of the century.

Maradona became the coach of Argentina’s national football team in November 2008. He was in charge of the team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before leaving at the end of the tournament. He then coached Dubai-based club Al Wasl in the UAE Pro-League for the 2011–12 season. In 2017, Maradona became the coach of Fujairah before leaving at the end of the season.

The first stamp maradoniana arrived in minute 51, after the Argentine star drove a ball to the balcony of the area and filtered a pass to Valdano, who could not avoid Steve Hodge’s clearance attempt. The ball soared towards the penalty spot and Maradona and Peter Shilton ran in search of it. The goalkeeper had an advantage, but at the last moment the striker jumped up and hit the ball with his left hand to send it into the net. After receiving a ball in the center of the field, he turned around and outwitted five defenders and the goalkeeper before the astonished gaze of the 115,000 spectators that packed the Azteca Stadium.