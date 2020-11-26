New Zealand: 6 cricket players tested positive for COVID-19. Know more!!!

The Pakistan Cricket Board could be in deep trouble with the reports of six Pakistani players testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in New Zealand.

The Pakistan team, who was permitted to train during their quarantine period, will no longer be granted permission to practice until the investigation regarding the positive cases is complete. According to multiple reports, several players from the Pakistan contingent were also seen breaching self-isolation norms. A similar case was observed with the West Indies players as well.

A statement read, “Two of these six results have been deemed “historical”; four have been confirmed as new.” “This means that, in line with the protocols governing the squad’s entry into New Zealand, the six members of the squad will be moved to the quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility.”

New Zealand are all prepared to face West Indies for three T20Is, starting tomorrow. This will be followed by two Tests. The first match will be played between December 3-6 and the second Test is scheduled from December 11-14. NZC added, “Separately, NZC has also been made aware that some members of the Pakistan team had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation.” “We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements.”