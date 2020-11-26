See how cab drivers in Mumbai manipulated Ola app to cheat customers

Recently 3 Ola drivers have been accused in Bengaluru for tricking the start-up and cheating lakhs of rupees by using fake location app technology.

It has come to the knowledge that Ola drivers are cheating customers, and making them pay much higher charges by manipulating the app. Police said that the accused would park outside the airport and only take long-distance rides, and during the drive would switch the app on and off in a manner that it added nearly 20 km to the ride. Now Ola has introduced cancellation charges which are to be paid by the customer. These cancellation charges are forwarded to drivers directly. So Ola drivers accept your request and try to ignore you for some time and wait for you to cancel the trip so they get cancellation charges.

According to police, over 40 other cab drivers were also involved in the fraud. An officer from the Crime Branch said police had summoned Ola officials to join the investigation much earlier, but they had not appeared as yet. An officer said, “We were informed by Ola officials that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, their offices in Maharashtra were shut. They have now told us that the officials from Bengaluru will appear before the Crime Branch in a day or two.” The arrested group reportedly confessed to have downloaded Mock Locations app to trick the company into believing they are conveying passengers around.