Swedish royal couple tests +ve for COVID-19

STOCKHOLM- Swedish royal couple Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia have tested positive for COVID-19. They have displayed mild, flu-like symptoms. The couple along with their two children has isolated themselves in their home.

Sweden’s royal physicians have been put in charge of the contact tracing and the King and Queen, as well as Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, are due to be tested on Thursday, though apparently none of them have displayed symptoms. “The reason they are taking tests is that they all met during a relative’s funeral on Friday,” Royal Court spokesperson Margareta Thorgren told. “Everyone kept a distance and all those present tested negative ahead of the funeral, but further safety measures are still being taken,” Thorgren said.

